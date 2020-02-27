Jimmy John’s linked to multi-state E. coli outbreak, 14 sick across Texas & other states

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Centers for Disease Control believes that a multi-state outbreak of E. coli is linked to the sandwich chain Jimmy John’s.

14 people across Texas, Missouri, Illinois, Utah, and Iowa became ill after eating clover sprouts at different locations. Jimmy John’s says it is no longer serving them.

No one has been reported hospitalized or has died from the outbreak, according to the CDC. They are asking that anyone who ate the sprouts before Monday should report any stomach problems to a doctor.

According to CNN, the news comes one day after the FDA sent Jimmy John’s a warning letter, blaming it for multiple outbreaks over the last seven years.

The letter said the restaurant failed to fix its supply chain to assure the safety of the ingredients it uses.