Ice cream sales up, deodorant down during pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Social distancing and lockdowns during the pandemic has more people reaching for the ice cream and putting down the deodarant.

This is according to the consumer goods company Unilever.

Late last week, the company said there has been a drop in deman for personal care items such as deodorant.

Brands such as Dove Soap and Axe Deodorant say that lockdowns have led to a decline in their sales.

Meanwhile, ice cream companies such as Breyers, Ben and Jerry’s and Magnum have seen their numbers increase.

Unilever also says that consumers are eating more soups and using more meal kits and mayonnaise.