Hallmark recalls more than 4,000 candles just before the holidays

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hallmark recalled more than 4,000 candles over the weekend just days before the holidays.

When the scented “Frosted Balsam” jars are lit, the glass can break which can cause a fire or potential laceration injuries.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has reported six of the glass jars breaking, resulting in minor fire damage. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

The jar was sold exclusively at Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for nearly $30.

Anyone who bought the candle should immediately return it for a full refund, according to CPSC. Customers will also receive a $10 Hallmark gift card.