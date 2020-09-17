Facebook introduces new feature “Watch Together” inside messenger

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Facebook has introduced a new feature that could bring people together called “Watch Together”.

The feature will allow users to watch videos with their friends and family and see their reactions in real time over messenger video calls and messenger rooms.

Messenger created watch together to make spending quality time with friends and loved ones feel as close to an in-person experience as possible.

It is viewed as a useful feature as public health officials continue to urge everyone to practice social distancing.