TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dunkin’ Donuts teamed up with Harpoon Brewery to create donut-infused beers.

Harpoon had recently released the Dunkin’ Coffee Porter. Because of it’s success, Harpoon and Dunkin’ decided to try actual donuts into the ale.

As a result both companies came out with a trio of new beers just in time for fall. The flavors include:

Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale

Boston Kreme Stout

Jelly Donut IPA

The beers will be available next month.