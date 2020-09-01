Disney World postponing opening their resorts

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Disney World is postponing reopening their resorts.

The reopening of Polynesian Village is postponed until next summer.

As of right now the company’s Beach Club Resort and Boardwalk Inn have also closed without any targeted reopening date.

The problem has been that central Florida’s attractions have failed to lure a large number of visitors back to Orlando and the parks because of the Coronavirus.

As of right now Orlando’s hotel occupancy is at just under 30% whereas the national average is above 50%.