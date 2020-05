TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Demands for digital gifting has reached an all-time high, thanks in large part to the explosion of e-gift cards.

According to Napco, an independent retail research firm, gift cards sold directly from restaurants or their websites is up 92% from this time back in 2019.

By 2024, the gift card market is forecasted to reach nearly $550 billion.

71% of consumers interviewed for the survey say they are more interested in digital gift cards rather than another gift.