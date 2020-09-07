Dairy Queen releases six scented candles for the Children’s Miracle Network

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dairy Queen’s plan to sell Blizzard scented candles blew out in just one hour.

The promotion to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network was a viral sensation.

The six candles that smelled like caramel apple pie Blizzard, Fudge Brownie and other soft serve ice-cream desserts were gobbled up quickly

Dairy Queen hasn’t released the fundraising total yet, but at $25 for each set, Children’s Miracle Network should be in for quite a treat.

100% of all the proceeds benefit the Children’s Hospital Charity.