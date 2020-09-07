Dairy Queen releases six scented candles for the Children’s Miracle Network

Consumer Reports

by: Danica Sauter

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dairy Queen’s plan to sell Blizzard scented candles blew out in just one hour.

The promotion to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network was a viral sensation.

The six candles that smelled like caramel apple pie Blizzard, Fudge Brownie and other soft serve ice-cream desserts were gobbled up quickly

Dairy Queen hasn’t released the fundraising total yet, but at $25 for each set, Children’s Miracle Network should be in for quite a treat.

100% of all the proceeds benefit the Children’s Hospital Charity.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar