Curbside pick-up is driving sales for Target

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Due to the pandemic, many stores have thrived because of their online and curbside pick-up services.

Curbside pick-up has allowed customers to receive orders without leaving their car.

Target says that its curbside pick-up has helped the company grow an “astonishing 730%” in their last quarter.

Target’s Shipt online delivery service has also grown more that 350% over the years.

Other stores such as Best Buy, Macy’s and Kohls have joined the trend in adding curbside pick-up.

Some locations have ordered minimal products so that customers can take advantage of the service.