Burger King reveals two new touch-free restaurant designs

by: Danica Sauter

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Burger King is renovating their burger joints to make way for a new experience.

The new store concepts include solar panels, conveyor belts that deliver orders, and outdoor seating.

The two-floor next level design includes up to three drive-thru lanes, with one lane solely for delivery drivers.

The “Your Way” concept features two lanes, but adds a walk-up window for takeout orders.

The “Next Level” design puts the kitchen on the second story with multiple drive-thru lanes below.

