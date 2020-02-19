Burger King breaks the mold with new advertising campaign

Burger King is breaking the mold in its new advertising campaign.

The burger chain is portraying its Whopper covered in mold in print and TV ads running in Europe and the U.S.

The message: Burger King is removing artificial preservatives from its signature burger.

The company, already known for irreverent ad campaigns, turned it up a notch, including a time-lapse of a decaying burger on Twitter. That imagery goes beyond the print ads that show a burger decomposing and covered in mold over a 34 day period.

Early reaction to the campaign Wednesday was a mix of applause to disgust for the shift away from preservatives.

The restaurant, based in Miami, Florida, says it has removed artificial preservatives from the Whopper in several European countries, including France, Sweden, and Spain, and around 400 of its 7,346 U.S. restaurants.

By the end of this year, Burger King said all food items, including sandwiches, sides, and desserts will be free from artificial colors, artificial flavors and artificial preservatives in the U.S.