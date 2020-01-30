Astrochef recalls pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwiches

WASHINGTON (KTAL) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that Astrochef LLC is recalling about 7,363 pounds of pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products due to mislabeling and undeclared allergens.

According to the USDA, the products are labeled as pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products but may contain meatball stuffed pizza sandwich products inside the package. The sandwiches also may contain undeclared soy, a known allergen.

10-oz. retail carton containing “Banquet MEGA SANDWICHES PEPPERONI STUFFED PIZZA” with lot code “5659915510” and BEST IF USED BY date of “MAY/29/2020;” and lot code “5659918410” and BEST IF USED BY date of “JUN/27/2020”on the package label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46299” printed on the package next to the lot code.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The USDA says the problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints about products labeled as Mega Sandwich Pepperoni Stuffed Pizza that contained a meatball stuffed pizza sandwich product.

They say there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.