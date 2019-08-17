Consumer Reports ranks dishwashers

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Want to get back nine and a half days per year and save more than $400? Consider a dishwasher over hand washing your dishes.

“After doing it 30 years by hand, the dishwasher’s great. It’s just perfect” said Andrew Santeramo who bought a top-rated Consumer Reports dishwasher.

Consumer Reports has ratings for more than 100 dishwashers.

“We combine lab test results with predicted reliability and owner satisfaction into one overall score,” said Perry Santanachote, Consumer Reports Home Editor

Before you start shopping, measure your space. While conventional dishwashers do have some height adjustability they’re designed for spaces 24 inches wide by 24 inches deep.

“If you’ve changed your flooring after you’ve installed your cabinets that could affect the space that your dishwasher could fit into. New countertops can also affect that space,” Santanachote said.

Another factor to consider is cycle times.

“Dishwashers can run from 90 minutes up to 200 minutes. That’s like three hours long to finish a cycle!” Santanachote added.

The Bosch Ascenta may fit the bill. It offers one of the shorter cycle times – 95 minutes. Plus, it earns excellent ratings for reliability, owner satisfaction and washing performance. It costs about $645.

Consumer Reports says prices vary widely too. The dishwashers in its tests cost between $380 all the way up to more than $2,000!

If a quiet dishwasher is important, you’ll probably have to spend more than $800. However, you could consider a Bosch 100 series for $550. It earned a very good rating for noise and washing performance, plus an excellent for predicted reliability and owner satisfaction.

Another tip from the pros at Consumer Reports? Don’t forget about the filter. Most dishwashers come with filters you’ll need to remove and clean manually. You should visually check it about every week, but the need for cleaning will depend on how much food debris accumulates. While this may seem like a nuisance, models with a manual clean filter are generally quieter than models which use a food grinder.