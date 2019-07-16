Congresswomen respond to President Trump’s recent tweets targeting the Democratic freshman

Washington, D.C. (KETK) – President Trump is firing back against critics over his weekend tweets aimed at several minority congresswomen.

They are women of color, freshmen democrats, and the target of President Trump’s most recent tweets.

The tweets have settled and now four congresswomen are responding to what they say is a “destructive distraction from the issues.”

“So we can either continue to enable this president and report on the bile of garbage that comes out of his mouth or we can hold him accountable to his crime,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) Minnesota, during a press conference held by all four women.

This coming after President Trump’s message saying, “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested place from which they came.”

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Representative Cortez (D), New York said, “and so the first note that I want to tell children across this country is that no matter what the President says this country belongs to you.”

Right before the press conference, President Trump sent out a message directed at the Democratic Party, stating they are now trying to, “distance themselves from the four progressives,” adding this isn’t good for their party.

The Dems were trying to distance themselves from the four “progressives,” but now they are forced to embrace them. That means they are endorsing Socialism, hate of Israel and the USA! Not good for the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

“All they do is complain, so all I’m saying is if they want to leave, just leave,” said President Trump standing behind his tweets.

“That’s what I said in a tweet, which I guess some people think is controversial,” President Trump continued, “Now you can say what you want, but get a list of all of the statements they’ve made. And all I’m saying is that if they’re not happy here, they can leave.”

Making it clear, the President and the four Congresswomen will not be coming to an agreement anytime soon.

