‘Cones with a Cop’ helps bring the community and Longview police officers together

Longview Police took some time out on Saturday to talk to kids and enjoy a sweet treat as well.

Kids and cops got the chance to do this at the McDonalds restaurant on Gilmer Road, in the Pine Tree area.

The gathering was to chance to help remind the community that the police officers are more than just a person in a uniform.

“We are working to build a relationship with the community, the community that you go off to help when it’s not so positive. Sometimes people only see us when something bad is going on, and when we have the opportunity to meet them when things aren’t bad when it’s a happy time,” said Maira Villela, Longview police officer.

The meeting which was to help build community relations also gave some McDonald’s employees the chance to help build some as well.

“Just trying to get our community and our cops involved with each other, so what better way than to give out free ice cream cones and have them come together,” said Ashley Keaton, McDonald’s store manager.