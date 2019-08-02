Community rallies around badly burned Longview police officer

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Chris Vannoy is a first responder, he’s a Longview police officer and volunteer firefighter for Arp.

He noticed smoke coming from a neighborhood shed. After calling it in to Arp authorities, he went to check on what might be causing the haze.

When he opened the door to the building, he was severely injured by a fire flash, with burns over 50 percent of his body from the waist down.

A gofundme page was set up to help Vannoy through the process of recovery.

“This has been a tragic accident that one of our officers has suffered,” said Chief Mike Bishop with the Longview Police Department. “Right now, we’re doing what we can do along with other community members to help meet their immediate needs, which are going to be great for a while.”

He says you can find the gofundme through their social media sites. They would like to see the community come together for a man who not only puts his life on the line as a police officer, but also volunteers his time as a fire fighter in a neighboring city.

The gofundme has raised just over 7-thousand dollars for the family, but that wont be enough to help this family adjust during this hard time.