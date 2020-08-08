Community figure, trainer Dreak Scott dies at 26

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Local Tyler trainer and community figure, Dreak Scott, has died at the age of 26. Family and friends are flooding his Facebook page with praises of his kindness, strength, and faith.

Tyler Swim and Athletic club released this statement on their facebook page about Scott:

“The entire Tyler Athletic and Swim Club and XTC Fitness team was beyond devastated when we heard the news Wednesday that Dreak Scott had passed away. Dreak was a shining light in all of our lives, and we hope that his memory lives on in all of us, and all of you that had the pleasure of knowing him.” “We love you Dreak.” – Tyler Athletic and Swim Club, Facebook Page

Last spring he spoke with the Tyler Loop about the hardships he faced of growing up in North Tyler. Click here to listen to his experiences and to see pictures from his childhood.

Friends and family are gathering at Pollard Park today at 5 PM to give thanks, appreciation and celebrate his life. They are also collecting fun, crazy, colorful socks in his honor. Donations are being collected until Monday evening at these locations:

Headz Up Barbershop

1700 S SE Loop, Tyler, TX 75701

Tyler Athletic and Swim Club. 2767 Oak Creek Blvd

Tyler TX 75703

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses.