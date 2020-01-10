Coming in 2022: New VA clinic expected to open in Texarkana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center announced Thursday that a new location of the Community Based Outpatient Clinic will be set in Texarkana, Texas.

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, the new clinic is expected at the northwest corner of Summerhill Road and Moore Lane, and the opening is anticipated for Spring 2022.

The VA says Blue Cord DevGroup, LLC, was awarded the contract, and VA architects and engineers are working together as the design phase of the clinic remains underway. Groundbreaking at the new site is tentatively scheduled around June 2020.

“Veterans who live in and around Texarkana make up a unique part of Arkansas and Texas,” said Richard Crockett, Medical Center Director.

“Our current site in Arkansas has served veterans for nearly 20 years when the new clinic opens in Texas. Advances in technology and increased numbers of veterans choosing VA require a larger facility. This new facility reinforces our priorities of greater choice, modernization, shorter wait times, and mental health services.”

The new clinic will expand all current services, and although the design phase is underway, the new clinic should offer the following:

Doubled space from approximately 11,000 square feet to over 21,000 square feet.

Ability to offer veterans more than 20,000 appointments

27 patient rooms for primary care and women’s health.

3 Telehealth rooms.

9 patient rooms and 2 group therapy rooms for mental health and mental health

Telehealth.

Expanded face-to-face services include primary care, mental health, audiology, an optometry shop, lab services, basic (X-ray) radiology, physical therapy, and expanded Telehealth services.

The VA says the current clinic located at 910 Realtor Avenue, Texarkana, Arkansas, was opened in December 2003 with a staff of 20 employees. Nearly 50 fulltime staff and volunteers at the Texarkana clinic see over 22,000 veterans every year.