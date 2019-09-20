COMBATING RACISM: Tyler organization aims to teach tactics to end a national problem

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A discussion about race relations, as the East Texas community, met to learn how to tackle racism, which may occur in our everyday lives.

Inside the Tyler Public Library, a group of people sat together in an effort to get to know each other a little better.

“How to tackle racism in everyday situations to really set up how to make people be aware that racism exists in our community,” explains Jeff Williams.

The Tyler Together Race Relations Forum held an event to teach East Texans how to interrupt racist situations in a positive way.

“What it really gets down to give people the courage to be able to do things when they know that there’s something wrong,” says Williams.

The event featured a game where at every table was a white piece of paper. Once the attendees flipped the paper over, they entered another world where they have to combat racism.

“It’s an interactive game that we hope people will then take this game and be able to use it within their network of friends and family and associates to be able to have some of those conversations,” explains Williams.

The game challenged the group to talk about situations like racist graffiti, and how to bring these types of conversations out into the community.

“Make it easy for people to talk about things that are not overt that are maybe just above the surface,” says Toni Ferrell, a Tyler resident.

Although the meeting may not end racism completely, it’s a step in the right direction.