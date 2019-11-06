COMBATING CRIME: First responders share strategies surrounding arson in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas is no stranger to intentional fires and even Texas has seen some scary fire-related crimes play out.

That’s why law enforcement and first responders came together in Longview on Tuesday to continue the fight against the life or death trend.

Mike Smith, a fire and explosion investigator, was working in East Texas when multiple fires plagued local churches in 2010.

“The church fires were going on when I was still with the State Fire Marshals’ Office and I was active in working those fires,” said Smith. “I left them and in the private sector then I was occasionally called by those church’s insurance companies.”

Over the course of two months, ten churches were intentionally burned down and two men were eventually charged.

In March of 2019, boxes laced with bombs were mailed in Austin, killing two and injuring five others. The suspect detonated an explosive intentionally killing himself as authorities closed in.

These types of crimes continue to motivate law enforcement to share ideas and strategies on how to combat these.

“Crimes, they’re the same,” said Reggie Cooper with the East Texas Arson Investigators Association. “But they don’t stay the same. The criminals out there, they get smarter, and as they get smarter, we have to get smarter.”

East Texas first responders have come together for this conference over the past 36 years to share with each other which Smith says it’s a smart way to share valuable information.

“Something new that we found in the church fires was finding out that a new type of accelerant was being used that was ignitable and it was something that we hadn’t looked for before,” said Smith. “So there are things that happen when you finally get to the bottom of things that find you new ways to, give you new things to look for.”

These ideas will hopefully help law enforcement prevent such crimes and track down criminals who commit them.