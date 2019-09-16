College students can use a robot to deliver them food

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (KETK) – Students at Purdue University have found another use for robots… delivering them food!

The university has become the largest campus in the world to use autonomous robot delivery.

You download the app, place your order, enter a delivery destination, and Starship delivers.

“We want to reinvent how things get delivered.” Chris Neider, Starship Technologies

The robot moves at 4 MPH and is packed with 10 cameras and radar to help navigate campus. Neider said that one side can keep food hot while the other can keep it cold.

He also said that there are now 30 robots in the fleet at Purdue.

“We are known as innovators so landing ourselves into this model of innovation is pretty wrapped tightly into our DNA.” Beth McCuskey, Purdue Vice Provost for Student Life

In addition to college deliveries, Starship robots also deliver groceries and packages in some cities.

The company said it had already completed 100,000 deliveries as of August 2019.