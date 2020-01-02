College Station police investigating suspicious death of 20-year-old student

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK/KAGS) – College Station police say they have not arrested anyone in connection with a homicide investigation at a College Station apartment complex.

Ashli Stewart, 20, was found dead in her apartment at the 2818 Place Apartments on Tuesday, December 31.

The call for help came in just before 3:30 p.m. after Stewart’s roommate entered the apartment and found her, police said. They believe she was only dead a couple of hours before she was found.

The police do not believe the public is in immediate danger and say this happens when the crime is not thought to be random or is committed by a stranger to the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.