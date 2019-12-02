College basketball players come cheer for boy at basketball game after meeting grandma on plane

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You never know who you’ll find on a plane ride, and one woman happened to cross paths with a couple of UB Bulls.

But it gets better. Here’s what happened:

Roxanne Kish says she was taking a plane back to Buffalo from South Carolina when two men got on the plane and started coming her way.

Kish says the two asked her if they could sit with her, to which she replied “Sure, of course!”

During the ride, Kish learned that the two were members of UB’s basketball team. It just so happens that Kish’s grandson is a young basketball player himself.

“I find out that they are on their way back home to Buffalo and they are the UB Bulls! So I started talking to them about my grandson Justice playing basketball and how good he is!” Kish said.

As this conversation continued, Kish says she got one of the players to get in contact with Justice, hoping he would share some tips and advice about the game.

Kish says the UB players did even more though, taking it a step further by coming to Justice’s championship basketball game, cheering him on.

They even made the time to play basketball with some of the boys on the team.

“I think that was such a nice thing for these young men to do,” Kish said before proclaiming “GO BULLS!”