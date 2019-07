HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – A Coffee City reserve police officer has been hospitalized in Houston after he was injured while helping at a car crash.

Houston police say the officer, who has not yet been identified, was assisting in a two-vehicle crash on US Hwy 290 when another driver in a van clipped a fire truck and a tow truck, then hit the officer.

There is no word as yet on the officer’s condition.

The driver of the vehicle is being questioned by Houston police.