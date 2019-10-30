Cody Jinks reschedules Nacogdoches concert for January

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Country music artist Cody Jinks has rescheduled a Nacogdoches concert for January 25.

Jinks had to cancel a concert scheduled for last weekend due to “a threat of violence.”

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said the threat was called in to the Nacogdoches County Exposition & Civic Center “apparently through an online app” and promised “doing violence during the concert.”

The tickets purchased for the October 26 show will be honored at the January concert.

Those who wish to have their tickets for the canceled show refunded can email info@truegritpresents.com. A full refund will be issued within 5-7 days.

“We appreciate your patience while we confirmed a new date,” Jinks said. “We apologize for the inconvenience and we will see you in Nacogdoches on January 25!”