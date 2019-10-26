Cody Jinks cancels Nacogdoches show due to ‘threat of violence’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Country artist Cody Jinks has canceled a performance scheduled for Saturday night in Nacogdoches due to what he described as “a threat of violence issued for tonight’s show.”
The performance was slated to be held in the Nacogdoches County Exposition & Civic Center on Stallings Drive.
In a message posted on Twitter, Jinks said, “It’s with much regret & aggravation that we have to cancel the show in Nacogdoches, Texas tonight. We are here, set up, and ready, but we have been notified that there has been a threat of violence issued for tonight’s show.”
Local and federal law enforcement authorities “are handling” the situation, Jinks said, but so far have not identified the source of the threat.
“The safety for our fans, friends, and staff is first and foremost. I personally had family make long drives and paid for hotels so I understand any aggravation and frustration.”
Jinks said he will “make it up” to fans and “keep you updated when we are able to reschedule the show.”
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office reposted Jinks’ message on its Facebook page.
Sheriff Jason Bridges said the threat was received by the Expo Center at about 10 a.m. The threat was made by telephone, “apparently through an online app,” and promised “doing violence during the concert.”
Bridges said his office is investigating and is working with the FBI, Texas Rangers and Department of Public Safety.