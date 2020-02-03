Coca-Cola plant in Kansas bottling special edition cans to commemorate the Chiefs’ win

LENEXA, Kansas (KETK/NBC) – Kansas City Chiefs fans who want to commemorate the team’s Super Bowl win can soon buy special edition coca-cola cans.

The bottling plant in Kansas is debuting its limited-edition can line after the Chiefs were crowned the Super Bowl Champions on Sunday night.

The cans say ‘World Champions’ and will be available on Wednesday at all Kansas City grocery stores. They will eventually be distributed to other parts of Missouri and Kansas.

There will only be 100,000 cases distributed for sale.

