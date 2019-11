TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler City Council members requested that the city manager hire a firm to start work on the Rose Complex Master Plan.

The goal is to transform the area around Harvey Hall and the Tyler Rose Garden into a modern complex, including renovations to the East Texas State Fairgrounds and Tyler ISD’s football and baseball facilities.

Fitzpatrick Architects, based in Tyler, would be in charge of the $1.5 billion construction plan.