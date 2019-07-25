City of Tyler says no to Blue Duck Scooters for downtown

They’re popping up in cities all over, electric scooters for people to ride around town for work, or just for fun.

At the Tyler city council meeting Blue Duck Scooters brought the idea before the city.

“We saw this as a really beautiful tool to help connect people to places of work, we also see that in other places the various reasons whether it’s connecting people to schools, to work or places to go have fun,” said Elizabeth Lyons-Houston, Vice President Blue Duck Scooters.

The idea is to have scooters in the downtown area.

The city council has had input from the police before, the assistant police chief questions the scooters safety.

Assistant police chief Billy Yates recommended the city not approve the scooters.

“Mainly for the safety for those who operate scooters or possibly getting injured by vehicles in the roadway or possibly injuring pedestrians who are walking along the same sidewalks they would share,” said Asst. Chief Yates

Blue Duck was hoping to have a 30 day trial run in the city but city council said no.

“UT Tyler seems more of a better location,” Yates said.

The city is hoping to encourage the colleges to bring blue duck scooters to their campus, then perhaps a successful trial could lead to scooters in the future.