City of Tyler provides update on Broadway Ave. traffic study

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sitting in traffic on Broadway Ave. is pretty common in Tyler and it doesn’t necessarily have to be rush hour either.

Thankfully, the city is working to lower travel times and frustrations for drivers.

“Traffic signal timings, traffic volume data, just all sorts of data that they’ve collected so that they could start analyzing traffic patterns and then figuring out how to optimize the signals,” said Lisa Crossman, City of Tyler Engineer.

There’s also currently a pilot study happening at three different corridors along Broadway. You may have noticed some signals have already been optimized.

Not only that, but they are looking at what type of signal equipment the city currently has. They now know they have a few different variations and not all of them are connected to the city’s communication system.

“If there is no communication, then there’s no way for staff to know when a signal is out or otherwise malfunctioning until we get a phone call,” said Crossman.

So upgrading those signals and connecting every light to the system will be a talking point when the study is completed.

Councilwoman Linda Sellers is hoping the study will give Tyler drivers some ease during the holidays.

“The issue on South Broadway between Grande and Cumberland is so intense during the Christmas holidays that I’m hoping we’ll be able to address that part of the city,” said Sellers.

The study ends in May, so hopefully drivers will see some positive changes in the new year.