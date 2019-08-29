City of Tyler proposes property tax increase

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler is requesting a property tax increase for the 2020 budget year.

The city says the one and a half cent increase would go to fund infrastructure projects, such as road construction and repair, and safety upgrades, including the addition of two firefighters and two police officers to the city’s emergency responders roster.

The increase would add about $23 to a tax bill for a $150,000 home.

City officials say they know tax increases are never welcome news, but that the funds are needed to provide for a growing Tyler.

“With that comes increased maintenance on our infrastructure,” said City Manager Edward Broussard. “The streets that we have are our greatest asset of investment that we have. If we don’t do the proper maintenance today, it is going to be substantially higher if we have to take out debt for those streets.”

But, said Broussard, even with this increase, Tyler would need to add an additional 13 cents to match the rate for Midland, which has the second-lowest rate in the state.