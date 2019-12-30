City of Tyler hosting annual dance for senior citizens to ring in new year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tonight is a chance for senior citizens in the area to ring in the new year a little early.

The City of Tyler is hosting its 14th annual event at the Rose Garden starting at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are just $20 and can be purchased at the door.

Dr. Otis Weber will perform throughout the night as people dance and get the chance to meet new people.

“He’s just a wonderful person and his entertainment is wonderful from Blues to Motown you’ll hear all your great songs and even if you don’t want to dance and get your happy feet up you can sit and enjoy your you day,” said Kay Odom, City of Tyler.

The money raised will benefit the senior center and their programs such as art classes and the library.