City of Overton rescends boil water order

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Overton has rescinded a boil water order for residents in place since last week.

The order was issued Thursday by requirement of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality “due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system,” according to a news release from the city.

“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system,” the city’s release said.

The water system also has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate water from the system no longer requires boiling.

Anyone with questions or concerns is urged to contact Dillon Roach, PW Supervisor at (903) 834-3171.