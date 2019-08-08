City of Marshall issues boil water notice due to main break

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The City of Marshall has issued a boil water notice due to a water main break.

The break occurred in the 1200 block of Sedberry Street and affects customers in that area.

The break caused what the city calls “an undetermined amount of customers to experience little or no water pressure.”

Repair crews have shut off the water line to make repairs and “are working to quickly and safely repair the 10-inch water main break and restore service,” the city said.

Due to the low water pressure and/or no water pressure during the repair, water for consumption, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. Bring water to a vigorous rolling boil and then boil for an additional two (2) minutes.

In lieu of boiling, customers may choose to purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

If customers are unsure whether they should boil their water and have experienced little to no water pressure, play it safe and boil. The boil water notice only applies to those affected by the water break in the aforementioned area.

The city said it will advise affected residents when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

Questions about this issue should be directed to the city’s water utilities phone number at 903-935-4487.