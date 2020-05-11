Churchill Downs reopens stables, prepares to race without spectators

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KETK) – After several weeks of anticipation, Churchill Downs is ready to welcome trainers and jockeys to prepare for the first event on Saturday.

The racetrack has been closed since Dec. 31 for annual winter renovations and was originally scheduled to open on Mar. 17. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Churchill Downs has delayed reopening its stables in response to executive orders issued by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to limit the spread of the virus.

On the original reopening date, the Kentucky Derby was postponed for the first time since 1945. It was originally scheduled for May 2, but will now take place on Sept. 5.

On Monday, close to 200 racehorses are expected to be brought back to Churchill Downs. Only trainers and other necessary personnel will be allowed at the facility with new protocols and precautions put in place.

“I will tell you this is one of the most detailed plans that we have seen about specific security checks that everybody has to go through and be temperature-checked to masking to having a very limited group that is there,” said Gov. Beshear.

The first event for the 2020 Spring Meet will be held on Saturday without spectators until the government approves fans to return.