Church shares photo of middle cross left standing after tornadoes on Easter

A church in Alabama shared a photo of one of three crosses left standing after severe storms and tornadoes swept through the south on Easter Sunday.

Lawler Missionary Baptist Church in Dora, Alabama shared the photo stating: “God is faithful.”

Christianity states that when Jesus was crucified, he was placed in the middle with two thieves on either side of him.

Part of the church’s roof was also reportedly damaged during the storms. Dora is about 21 miles from Birmingham.

The storm system first pummeled Texas with severe weather Saturday night and Sunday morning then headed east to Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

At least 34 tornadoes were reported in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia as of early Monday, the National Weather Service said.

At least 18 people were killed.