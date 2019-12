A small-town church near Laneville has burned down after a fire took it over Saturday morning.

Shell’s Temple Church is a total loss according to Laneville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Samantha Cryer. Cryer also says the church had no insurance.

According to the Chief Cryer, she says it’s being investigated as a “possible burglary and arson.”

This is a developing story, we will update the story here as information comes in.

Permission to use from Facebook

Permission to use from Facebook