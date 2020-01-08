Church members tackle man who tried to force himself inside while high on meth

WHITEVILLE, North Carolina (KETK) – North Carolina churchgoers fought back against a man who tried to force himself inside while he was high on crystal meth.

The incident was captured on surveillance video at the Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church in Whiteville, North Carolina.

Members pushed the man out the door before throwing him to the ground and holding him until deputies arrived.

“He turned around and tried to forcibly return inside the church, actually tried to grab the door and get leverage to use it to force himself inside. And he was reaching back in his pants and I just felt like he had a gun or ill intent, and at that point, I knew I could not let him back inside.” Kevin Toler, Church member

The man was identified as Christopher Bennett and it was found that he had assaulted a family member at her home before he came to the church. The woman said Bennett had been using crystal meth.

He is being charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

The incident comes at a tense time for religious people throughout the U.S. after a man opened fire inside a North Texas church, killing two people.

The shooting was quickly stopped by a man named Jack Wilson who was armed and fired one shot to the shooter’s head just seconds after it began.