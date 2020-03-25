CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances expanding health services through digital communication

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After Gov. Abbott ordered all non-emergency surgeries and medical procedures to be postponed, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler is expanding their online services for patients.

What was once a long wait inside a doctor’s office, can now be a video or even a phone call.

The new system gives patients peace of mind without putting themselves at risk of contracting the coronavirus or other illnesses that may be going around.

“In this unique time when we’re dealing with the coronavirus and everybody’s scared, everybody doesn’t know what to expect and our community is trying to stay indoors and home as much as possible, so we at Christus Trinity Clinic are extending that healing ministry of Jesus Christ virtually, we want to get into your homes, so you can still have access to your doctors, still have access to great, excellent care that you’re used to,” said CHRISTUS.

Video conferences can be used for people to help manage symptoms such as coughs or colds or more complicated things such as diabetes or heart disease. For those who don’t have video capability, a telephone call is an option.

For patients whose healthcare provider thinks they need an in-person visit can schedule an in-person visit for the future.

When it comes to testing for the coronavirus, Gov. Abbott and Vice President Pence have outlined that patients must show symptoms of the virus and receive a note from a doctor.

“Patients will interact with our chatbot through a text-chat interface on the website,” said Dr. Smith. “The COVID Health Chatbot is available 24/7 and will provide a screening function for patients who are ill with fever or cough or shortness of breath and have had travel to any region that has known community spread of coronavirus or if you have any of the above symptoms and exposure to a person with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.”