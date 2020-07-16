Chris Evans sends Captain America shield to boy who saved his sister from dog attack

(WTVO) — Actor Chris Evans, who plays “Captain America” in “The Avengers” films, plans to send a Captain America shield to a 6-year-old boy hailed as a “little hero” after he survived multiple dog bites while trying to save his younger sister.

In an Instagram post, the boy’s aunt said 6-year-old Bridger Walker may have saved his sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog.

(Courtesy: Nikki Walker)

Calling Bridger “our little hero,” his aunt, known as Nikki Walker on Instagram, said he was bitten several times on the face and head and required 90 stitches.

Evans shared a personal message with Bridger on Thursday, Variety reported.

“I’m sure you’ve heard this a lot over the last couple of the days, but let me be the next one to tell you: Pal, you’re a hero,” Evans said. “What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you.”

“Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s much that can slow you down,” he added.