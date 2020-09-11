Chireno ISD reports two cases of COVID-19

CHIRENO, Texas (KETK) – The Chireno Independent School District reported that two students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two people are secondary students, and they are currently in quarantine. Michael Skinner, the superintendent wrote that the students will continue to stay at home and follow the recommendations laid out by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

Skinner also stated that the district has contacted people who were in close contact, and they will also be quarantined for 14 days.

ChirenoISD also asked that everyone monitors their health and notifies their primary care physician if they develop symptoms.