Chip and Joanna Gaines to train employees in diversity, inclusion and donate $200K to local organizations fighting racial injustice

WACO, Texas (KETK) – Texas stars Chip and Joana Gaines announced plans to stand up against racial injustice starting with diversity and inclusion training at their own company, Magnolia.

The announcement followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the demand for change through marches and protests nationwide.

Acts of racism and injustice have no place in our society. To our Black brothers and sisters who are suffering, pleading, and grieving – unequivocally, your lives matter. Magnolia

Their company posted on their website that they would be training every employee, creating a Race Relations listening series, and have all leadership participate in Racial Equity Institute workshops.

“Our Manifesto calls us to listen and learn from others, which right now means dedicating time and resources to fight widespread racist,” the letter said.

In addition, Magnolia is donating $100,000 to the Waco NAACP and $100,000 to the national Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Race Forward.

“We must act: We believe our work must start in our own community,” they said.

To promote donations, Magnolia announced any gift to either organization will be matched up to $100,000.