Children born to US service members overseas will no longer be granted automatic citizenship

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued policy guidance on Wednesday outlining the requirements to obtain citizenship in the United States.

The new policy outlines the requirements regarding children of U.S. government employees and members of the United States armed forces employed or stationed outside the United States.

USCIS says beginning October 29, children born to U.S. service members outside the United States will no longer be automatically considered citizens. Parents will have to apply for citizenship on their child’s behalf.

The agency will no longer consider children of U.S. government employees and the U.S. armed forces residing outside of the United States as “residing in the United States” for purposes of requiring citizenship.

