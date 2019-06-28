Lifeguards save child from nearly drowning at Kilgore City Pool

A child was rescued at the Kilgore City Pool Thursday evening in a near-drowning scare. And thanks to some well trained life guards, the girl survived.

The City of Kilgore tell us a child taking on a little bit of water is an everyday occurrence at any pool. But Thursday, one girl who was swimming at the pool took on too much.

That’s when the lifeguards on duty stepped in, rescuing the child from the water, she had no pulse. They worked quickly to resuscitate her, and she was rushed to the hospital, but is said to be doing well.

They say swimmers should feel very safe at the Kilgore City Pool.

“We provide a safe place for people to learn how to swim and how to play in the water,” said Billy Jack Owen, with the City of Kilgore. “If they don’t want to come to the pool because somebody almost drowned, think about what they’re doing at the lake. There’s no lifeguards out there. We do have kids that are trained, they go through training, we run drills with them and luckily yesterday, our systems worked.”

The pool says they usually have eight to ten lifeguards on duty to keep swimmers safe.