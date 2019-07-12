Chick-fil-A manager assists 96-year-old WWII veteran with flat tire

Breaking News
by: David Williams, Mintie Betts

MARYLAND (CNN/KETK) – Manager at a Maryland Chick-fil-A sprung into action to help a regular customer with more than his usual chicken biscuit and coffee.

Daryl Howard was taking orders Thursday morning when a 96-year-old WWII veteran said he had a flat tire.

“He was shaking, almost in tears saying he barely made it to the store on three tires because one was bad,” Rudy Somoza, another manager, told CNN.

Lee was able to park his car, but had no ability to change the tire.

“As soon as he finished his sentence, Daryl informed me he needed to help this gentleman right now,” Somoza said. “So, Daryl jumped into action without hesitation.”

Within 15 minutes, Howard was able to change the tire. He didn’t know photos were being taken until later.

Somoza had worked with Howard for five years.

“His action of kindness was beautiful. Daryl has always been so helpful to anyone in need and deserves this recognition,” Somoza said.

Somoza said Lee came back Friday, happy as usual.

