Chick-Fil-A has highest order accuracy, according to recent survey

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chick-Fil-A has the highest accuracy when filling customer’s orders, according to a recent nationwide survey published in a restaurant magazine.

However, the chain shockingly rated at the bottom of drive-thru time. The survey was published in QSR magazine and found that consumers in a Chick-Fil-A line stay in it on an average of longer than five minutes.

There were 10 total chain restaurants looked at, including McDonald’s and Burger King.

KFC ranked at the lowest for correctly filling out orders.