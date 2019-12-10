Cherokee County Sheriffs searching for missing 16-year-old

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen Monday night, according to a release from officials.

On December 9, after 11:00 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a missing teen in the Shadybrook community in Bullard.

Reports say 16-year-old, Kylee Elise Stewart-Voss was found to be missing after being last seen at 8:00 p.m.

Kylee is described as a white female standing 5’3″ and weighing 140 pounds.

Any information regarding her whereabouts are urged to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903)683-2271.