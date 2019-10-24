Cherokee County authorities seeking missing teen

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Dylan Scott McClelland, 19, of Jacksonville was last seen Monday morning at about 07:20 a.m. as he left his residence on his way to work.

He was driving a gray 2000 GMC step side with Texas license plates MGP6120, wearing white Nike shoes, blue jeans and a white and blue hat. The hat has “Its Personal” on it.





Anyone with any information about his location is urged to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.