Cherokee Co. officials arrest man after lengthy narcotic investigation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, along with Smith County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a Jacksonville man Monday after a lengthy narcotics investigation.

According to Cherokee County officials, Andres Gallegos, 36, of Jackonsville, was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine .

This arrest follows a lengthy investigation conducted by the Tyler DEA office, Smith County, and Cherokee County, which started back in 2018.

Back in 2015, Gallegos was arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was recently released from the federal penitentiary after serving his sentence.

If found guilty, Gallegos faces 10 years to life in federal prison.

Gallegos is being held in a federal holding facility awaiting a detention hearing.