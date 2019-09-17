Cheer squad put on probation after displaying Trump banner

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Washington. Trump is en route to Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEW LONDON, North Carolina (KETK) – A high school cheer team in North Carolina has been put on probation after officials say the squad violated its ban on political signs.

The Associated Press reported that the decision was levied by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, not the school.

On August 30. the team unfurled a sign that read Trump 2020: Make American Great Again.

The superintendent said the probation doesn’t carry much weight and simply means “don’t do it again.” The ban on signs applies to all North Carolina schools.

The school district also said that the banner wasn’t planned or allowed by the school staff.